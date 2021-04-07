Taco Bell looking to hire 5,000 in one day

WEST MONROE, LA– On Wednesday April 21, Taco Bell is looking to add 5,000 employees nationwide to their team as the company hosts “Hiring Parties” across the country.

The company’s goal is to provide safe jobs at participating franchises and company restaurants with increased benefits as they continue to expand their brand.

To ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed, they chose to utilize open and creative spaces for their Hiring Parties.

Parking lots will transform into job fair sites with on-the-spot interviews at almost 2,000 participating company and franchise locations in the U.S. Some locations will even have drive-up interview sessions set up for candidates.

“It’s no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of Hiring Parties in partnership with our franchisees,” said Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s Chief People Officer. “This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work. We’re eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job.”

Positions at all levels will be available as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant reopenings, remodels and new builds throughout 2021.

Between northeast Louisiana and south Arkansas, there are 64 Taco Bell locations.

Candidates who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit jobs.tacobell.com