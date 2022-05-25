MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, shortly before 12:30 AM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance at Swanson Correctional Center for Youth. Officers learned that several inmates were involved in a physical altercation inside one of the dorms.

During the fight, inmates jammed and barricaded doors preventing people from entering. According to officers, a correctional officer was inside the dorm at the time of the incident and was threatened with violence if the officer attempted to exit the area.

With the assistance of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies, authorities gained control of the situation and 7 inmates were taken into custody. According to police, 18-year-old Jakwon Prince, 18-year-old Datreyveus Manuel, and 18-year-old Michael Pradia were removed from the facility and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. They were charged with Criminal Damage to Property and False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon.

Jakwon Prince

Datreyveus Manuel

Michael Pradia

The other four juveniles remained at the Swanson Correctional Center with pending charges.