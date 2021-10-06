SWAC recognizes Jada Taylor of GSU as Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

Top Stories

by: Laurin Turner

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTVE/KARD) — Southwestern Athletic Conference names Grambling State University sophomore, Jada Taylor as Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

Taylor had a big week for the Lady Tigers as Grambling State picked up a pair of five-set victories to improve to 2-1 in conference play. The Chicago, Ill. native registered 20 digs against Alcorn State on Sunday, and wrapped up the week with a season-high and match-high 45 against rival Southern. 

Grambling returns to action with a pair of conference matches on Saturday at the SWAC roundup, hosted by Jackson State. The Lady Tigers face off against Alabama A&M at 11 a.m. and conclude the first day with a 5 p.m. match against Mississippi Valley State. GSU wraps up weekend play with a 1 p.m. match against host Jackson State on Sunday. 

To stay up to date with the Grambling Tigers, visit the official homepage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories