SWAC recognizes Jada Taylor of GSU as Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTVE/KARD) — Southwestern Athletic Conference names Grambling State University sophomore, Jada Taylor as Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

Taylor had a big week for the Lady Tigers as Grambling State picked up a pair of five-set victories to improve to 2-1 in conference play. The Chicago, Ill. native registered 20 digs against Alcorn State on Sunday, and wrapped up the week with a season-high and match-high 45 against rival Southern.

Grambling returns to action with a pair of conference matches on Saturday at the SWAC roundup, hosted by Jackson State. The Lady Tigers face off against Alabama A&M at 11 a.m. and conclude the first day with a 5 p.m. match against Mississippi Valley State. GSU wraps up weekend play with a 1 p.m. match against host Jackson State on Sunday.

To stay up to date with the Grambling Tigers, visit the official homepage.