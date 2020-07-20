SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland on postponing Fall sports, ‘ … Given where we are, given the plan we are with our timeline we just didn’t see pass forward … ‘

Monday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Council of Presidents met with Commissioner Charles McClelland. After hours of discussion, the conference has decided to postpone Fall sports, according to a press release from Grambling.

Just chatted with @theswac Commissioner Charles McClelland. ' … Given where we are, given the plan we have and our timeline. We just did not see it passed forward … ' Will have more at 10:00 on KTVE 10. #SWAC #Grambling pic.twitter.com/1TbT8HCvQE — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) July 20, 2020

Aside from football, women’s soccer, cross country and volleyball will be affected.

SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on postponing the 2020 Fall sports season,

“Well, we were always considering what to do given this COVID-19 pandemic, ” says McClelland. “Fortunately for us, none of our member institutions allowed their student-athletes to come back. So, we have some flexibility from a timing perspective. But, clearly the health, safety, and welfare of not just our student-athletes but all involved was my number one priority. And, given where we are and given the plan with our timeline we just did not see it pass forward. So we look to move those games to the Spring, which will still allow us to have a full and robust football season – albeit in Spring. The way that we have it planned, it’ll be in that window – a little bit before, a little bit after our Spring football timeline. So, we can facilitate being able to have football, along with basketball and the other sports we normally would be able to participate in from a Spring sports standpoint.”