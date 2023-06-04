UPDATE(4:02 PM): Officers of the Monroe Police Department have deemed the suspicious package safe. The package was determined to contain a nonexplosive material. According to authorities, the Jackson Street area is now safe to return to

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 4, 2023, around 11:42 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department (MPD) responded to a 911 call at the U.S Postal Office at 211 Jackson Street regarding a suspicious package.

According to authorities, the MPD bomb team and officers are currently on the scene and investigating the matter. MPD requests that the public avoid the area while the investigation takes place.