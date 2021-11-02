Suspect for the 2017 Grambling double homicide was found guilty for two counts of Second Degree Murder

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the District Attorney of the 3rd Judicial District Court confirmed that the suspect for the 2017 Grambling double homicide, Jaylin Wayne, was found guilty for two counts of Second Degree Murder on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Wayne was convicted of the 2017 murders of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

The incident took place on the Grambling State University campus. The sentencing for Wayne will occur on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

As the verdict was read, Wayne can be seen lowering his head and wiping his eyes with his defense attorney’s hand on his shoulder. After the jury deliberated for nearly an hour and 20 minutes, the verdict was unanimous for both counts of Second Degree Murder.