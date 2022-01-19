Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)--After nearly 4 decades of serving meals in downtown Monroe the kitchen restaurant is preparing to close its doors. Customers of the restaurant say that it is heartbreaking to see it close.

“The Kitchen” restaurant opened its doors in 1984 and is popular for serving home cooked meals. Customer of the kitchen Frank Anzalone says he's eaten at the restaurant since its first day of business and that the closing of the restaurant will force him to change his eating habits.

Frank Anzalone, "It's gone be a sad day for me I don’t know where I’m going to go to tell you the truth. I’ve been coming here every day for lunch, a good while I ate breakfast here too. It's going to be a big change in my life for 37 years I’ve been doing the same thing and we're all creatures of habit, I guess I’m going to have to break my habit."

Co-owner of the kitchen Terri Kent says the restaurant is closing due to its head chef becoming ill. Kent says she and the chef decided to close the restaurant if the two could no longer work together.

Terri Kent, “We were a team she started the day we opened in 1984 and we just always made a pack that when one of us left we were all going home so we decided that we were going to retire."

The restaurant is set to close on January 28th.