BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has announced the roll-out of Summer 2022 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).
Students in K-12 schools are eligible to receive summer P-EBT if they received free or reduced-price meals and were in school in May 2022, a press release from DCFS stated.
The Summer P-EBT benefits will be loaded on the same card that was received for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school year and each eligible child will receive a payment of $391 to cover both June and July.
The payment, DCFS said, will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196.
Who is eligible for Summer P-EBT benefits? Eligible students are those who fit into either of the following categories:
- Receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP) or
- Attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school, where all children receive free meals regardless of family income, as of May 2022.
Students who were not previously approved for free or reduced-price school meals, but who apply by July 29, 2022, and are later approved, will also be eligible to receive Summer P-EBT. While Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued to those who have applied for free or reduced-price school meals by July 29, there may be a delay in the issuance of benefits.
There is no action required for students who already received free or reduced-price school meals or attended a CEP school. DCFS will work with school systems to gather eligibility information.
More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.pebt-la.org.
How and when will Summer P-EBT benefits be issued?
Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued on Louisiana Purchase EBT cards in each eligible student’s name. Benefits will be issued on the same card that was received for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school year.
Students who did not receive P-EBT for this or last school year will be mailed a card with Summer P-EBT benefits already loaded onto it.
Benefits for K-12 students will be distributed beginning in late summer and continuing on a weekly basis as school districts submit eligibility information to DCFS.
How can I check the status and details of my child’s case?
The P-EBT Parent Portal allows parents to view and receive information about their child’s P-EBT benefits.
The Portal is located within the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal.
In addition to viewing case details, changes can also be requested through the Parent Portal, including requesting a new card and changing learning style or mailing address. Creating an account in CAFÉ will also allow recipients to receive text updates from DCFS regarding the P-EBT program and any future benefits.
To learn more about the P-EBT Parent Portal, visit www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-parent-portal.
How can I request a new card?
Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued on the same card that was received for the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school year. If the card has been lost, stolen, or damaged, a new one can be requested through the P-EBT Parent Portal, by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 or through the LifeInCheck mobile app.
How long can P-EBT recipients use their benefits?
Under new federal rules, federal food assistance benefits will be expunged or removed, from a recipient’s EBT card nine months after the benefits are issued, unless the card is used to make a purchase within this nine-month period. If the card is used, the benefits will remain on the card for nine months from the date of last purchase. Benefits are removed only if:
- It has been nine months since the benefits were issued; AND
- It has been nine months since the recipient last used their EBT card.
Once benefits have been removed, they cannot be added back to the card.
Find more information about P-EBT and the use of P-EBT benefits on the DCFS P-EBT website at www.pebt-la-org.