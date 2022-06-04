EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The El Dorado community came together on the first Saturday in June for an afternoon filled with summer fun. Local businesses, food vendors and families spent their day engaging with the community.

Fresh Fruit provided by local restaurant, Little Brother

South Arkansas Community College booth informing the community about available career options

The community “Breeze” events are coordinated by a local resident, Janice Hicks. Many may have missed out this season, but Hicks encourages residents to come out for the next one happening this fall.

She said, “My vision is to continue having the series of events for at least five years. I want to encourage the community to come out because the whole focus is to show the community that we all can be together on one-accord. having family fun day for the entire community. We want to bridge the gap of not being together, we want to be together!”

Fall Breeze is set for the first Saturday in November.