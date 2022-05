BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Kim Watson, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, a suicide prevention community rally is scheduled. The event will be held at the Genesis Center located at 414 Oliver Street in Bastrop, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Bastrop suicide prevention flyer. (Courtesy Kim Watson)

There will be speakers, families affected by suicide, panel guests, people who have overcome suicide and counselors at the event.