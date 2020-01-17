Students of the Year: Celebration of Excellence Luncheon

Students in Ouachita Parish School systems were recognized today for being the best students in elementary, middle, and high schools. The student recognized for being the best in elementary school was Aubrey Hendricks from Swartz Upper Elementary. In Middle school, it was Emily Boudreaux from East Ouachita Middle school and last but not least, Chaston Trichel from West Monroe High School. He scored a 31 on his ACT.

I’ve always put academic achievement first. I played sports alongside varsity sports at West Monroe. And so academic always came first and serving my community back. I want to thank everyone that’s ever helped me in that. My mom, my dad, all my teachers, my administrators, Mr. Ainsworth, everyone,” said Trichel.