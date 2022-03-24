MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana Delta Community College recently held an active shooter drill. Both students and campus security say that experiences like this will keep them safe in the future.



Students and staff from Louisiana Delta Community college ran and took cover as they participated in an active shooter drill. Students locked themselves in classrooms and administration evacuated the premises during the drill. Louisiana Delta Community college student Tonknasia brown says hearing gun shots at her school startled her.



Tonknasia Brown, Nursing student Louisiana Delta Community College, “Once I heard those shots I kind of got a little nervous.”



The purpose of the drill is to prepare students for the event of an active shooter tonknasia says that although she was nervous, she believes that the practice drill will help her in the future.



Tonknasia Brown, “It was a good practice just for students to and employees to know what to do if something like that ever was to happen.”



Louisiana Delta Community College chief of police Downey Black says the school has a high turnover rate and that he and his staff are looking to keep students prepared at all times.



Downey Black, “We have new students coming in constantly so it’s much more difficult for them to receive the training, however our faculty and staff receive training more often and this gives them a chance to put into practice what they’ve learned.”



The college plans to have more drills in the future.