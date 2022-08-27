WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years many of us have been feeling the effects of Covid-19 including the effects on our mental health, especially for students and young people across the country.

James Boatner executive director for preventive measures says hospital visits for children dealing with mental health issues has increased significantly.

Emergency room visits for children concerning mental health issues from 2019 to 2020 skyrocketed 34 percent that’s gone up to over 64 percent now. James Lewis Boatner executive director-Preventive Measures

Now more than two years later although Covid-19 isn’t the overriding direct threat it once was it still is having a negative indirect effect on so many young people. During that two year hiatus from school students across the country were spending more time on electronic devices which if used to frequently can cause problems with anxiety and depression.

Its almost like an opportunity to escape reality you know and to dive into some alternative reality some alternative world. James Lewis Boatner executive director-Preventive Measures

Mental health experts encourage kids to incorporate healthy habits and limit activities that include screens.