COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Schools confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old student for striking a teacher after school at Covington High on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

Officials told WGNO News the teacher was taken to the hospital and the female student was taken into custody by the Covington Police Deparment.

This is a developing story.



Check back with WGNO News for updates.