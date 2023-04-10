EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The stray animal population in Union County has placed an overwhelming load on Union County Animal Protection Society’s operations.

UCAPS is a local animal shelter and adoption center that provides care and shelter for homeless, abused and neglected animals while also helping them to find forever-loving homes.

Board President Terra Walker expressed the need in an interview Monday afternoon stating, “Our dog number stays right around 200 and then we have about 100 to 120 cats.”

Walker added that the stray animal population has grown increasingly because of cultural and financial issues in the community.

“People just not getting their dog spayed and neutered or thinking they can have a litter of puppies and just give away the puppies and everything will be okay… It’s really not the answer, it just perpetuates the problem,” explained Walker.

In efforts to slow down the out-of-control stray animal population in the area, UCAPS will conduct TNRs, which is a process where feral cats are trapped, spayed, or neutered, and then released back into their environment for their upcoming spay & neuter cat clinic but UCAPS is also asking for the community to do its part.

“We would really like members of the community to come forward,” said Walker.

On Monday, April 17, UCAPS will host a cat spay and neuter clinic to take the burden off of local vet clinics and help slow down the stray animal population.

The clinic will provide spay and neuter services that include rabies vaccinations at $55 for male cats and $65 for females. They also offer low-cost spay and neuter vouchers for dogs.

To reserve a spot for the low-cost cat clinic or obtain a voucher, call (918) 230-4851.