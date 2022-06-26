WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some parts of the ArkLaMiss saw power outages Sunday, June 26, 2022. Around 3:15 p.m. areas in West Monroe experienced Entergy power outages. According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, a cluster of storms traveling at 25 mph southwestward across the ArkLaMiss have produced 60 mph wind gusts that may have caused power outages.
Brianna reported the storms produced thunder and lightning along with downpour rain. She expected the storms would be clearing out by eight or nine tonight.
According to the Entergy website, the following Arkansas counties had power outages around 5:15 p.m.:
|Arkansas County Name
|Customers Affected
|ASHLEY COUNTY
|1,510
|BRADLEY COUNTY
|6
|CHICOT COUNTY
|976
|COLUMBIA COUNTY
|2
|DREW COUNTY
|65
|OUACHITA COUNTY
|1
|UNION COUNTY
|174
According to the Entergy website, the following northeast Parishes had power outages around 5:15 p.m.:
|Louisiana Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|CALDWELL
|37
|CONCORDIA
|69
|JACKSON
|133
|LINCOLN
|13
|MOREHOUSE
|93
|OUACHITA
|665
|RICHLAND
|12
|UNION
|109
|WEST CARROLL
|27
According to the Entergy website, the following Mississippi counties had power outages around 5:15 p.m:
|Mississippi County Name
|Customers Affected
|ADAMS COUNTY
|9
Your Weather Station spoke with Entergy Spokesperson Lee Sabatini around 4:10 p.m. Sabatini confirmed bad weather caused scattered outages throughout the ArkLaMiss.
“Our crews are out there right now restoring power, and we expect to have it back within the hour,” Sabatini said.