WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Survey Reports for the May 11th, 2023 tornado event:

Louisiana:

Tornado 1: (Eastern Union Parish, La.)

“A tornado briefly touched down along Hooker Hole Rd. In this location, drone footage and pictures showed that it snapped and twisted trees and broke large branches on both sides of the road before it quickly lifted.” [Survey details provided by the National Weather Service in Shreveport]

The tornado was assigned the rating of EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 0.58 miles and reached a maximum width of 80 yards.

Tornado 2: (East of Colfax, Grant Parish, La.)

“A tornado that was captured by video briefly touched down along US-71 and tracked parallel to Rigolette Rd. Along its path, it downed large branches and uprooted and snapped approximately 15 hardwood trees in a convergent pattern.” [Survey details provided by the National Weather Service in Shreveport]

The tornado was assigned the rating of EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 mph. It was on the ground for 0.496 miles and reached a maximum width of 80 yards.

Arkansas:

Near southern Hamburg, Ashley County, Ar.

“The tornado touched down east of Crossett and south of Hamburg near highway 425, where it snapped and scattered tree limbs across the property of a community church. The tornado continued along Highway 425 as it uprooted hardwood and softwood trees along the forest line. It then damaged the roof of a house along Highway 425, where it also snapped the trunk of a softwood tree and uprooted several trees in the yard of the residence. The tornado continued northeast, crossing Highway 425, where it struck another residence. A wooden carport was blown across the yard, along with a portion of the roof being damaged on the house. several large, hardwood trees were uprooted on the far northeastern edge of the property. The tornado weakened and lifted shortly after crossing Ashley County Road 97, where small limbs were scattered across the road.” [Survey details provided by the National Weather Service in Jackson, MS.]

The tornado was given the rating of an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind speed of 107 mph. It was on the ground for 0.45 miles from 12:41 pm to 12:43 pm, it grew to 140 yards wide.