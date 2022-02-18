STERLINGTON,La (KTVE/KARD)–Sterlington middle school teacher Robbie Evans is receiving a presidential award for teaching math and science. Mr. Evans says that his students play a large role as to why he’s receiving the award



Robbie Evans, “Later on in life if they talk about me, I ask them to refer to me ask their favorite science teacher and not introduce me as this is my old science teacher.”



Sixth grade science teacher Robbie Evans is being awarded the presidential excellence award for math and science. Evans once attended Sterlington middle as a student and says his goal is to prepare his students for higher learning



Robbie Evans, “We’ve got a great student body I couldn’t do it without the students You know in six years my students will be in college and we got to get them ready.”



Evans will receive ten thousand dollars and a trip to Washington D.C. as a part of the award. Evans hopes receiving the award will impact his students and the community.



Robbie Evans, “Only thing we can do is give our best and hope it makes an impact on those kids”



The time and day of Evan’s trip to D.C. has yet to be determined.