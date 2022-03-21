STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department has issued a storm precaution for residents in the area. With a severe storm schedule to come, Sterlington is asking residents to prepare for high water in low lying areas.
There will be sandbags and sand available at the water tower on High Avenue.
We want everyone to be prepared for possible flooding and high water in low lying areas in Sterlington this upcoming Tuesday. We have sandbags and sand available at the water tower on High Ave if needed. please do not drive through high water on roadways if you don’t know the depth of the water or the exact path of the road.Sterlington Chief of Police Barry Bonner