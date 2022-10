Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask.

If you know any information on the suspect or the incident, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.