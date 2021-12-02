Sterlington Police needs assistance locating theft suspect

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is wanted for questioning about a theft from the Thrive on Thrift store.

She has been seen on video taking items from the store on two occasions and attempting to place a dresser inside of her vehicle. The license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle reads NF 629.

If anyone know the whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the Sterlington Police Department at 318-665-4532.