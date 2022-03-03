STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Sterlington Chief of Police Barry Bonner acknowledged a littering problem in the town that has occurred for past .

I have lived in Sterlington for almost my entire adult life and I can honestly say I have never seen so much total disrespect for our community than what I have been seeing the pas few years. We are constantly giving citations for littering but just like any other offense, it doesn’t seem to be a deterrent in stopping such behavior.

The only thing that’s going to work in my opinion is to hold each other accountable and constantly report to law enforcement about these individuals who insist on using Sterlington as their personal garbage can. It’s time for everyone to step up and do your part in keeping our town clean. Stop turning a blind eye and make a difference before it’s too late!

Go bless and stay safe.

Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner