STERLINGTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – The Sterlington Panthers 11/12u Little League softball team is looking to make a name for themselves in the upcoming weeks.



The Panthers have dominated up to this point, outscoring their opponents 74-1 in the District and State tournaments.



Head coach Casey Alfaro says it’s not by accident, and the experience has been awesome.

“So far it’s been pretty cool. These kids have worked hard every practice. If they’re not working with me, they’re working on their own, pitching and hitting lessons. They want it and we want to go get it,” said Panthers head coach Casey Alfaro during practice on Sunday.

Coach Alfaro tells KTVE that she’s been really impressed with the team’s performance on the field, but it’s how they pick each other up and support the team during games that makes her proud.



“Every time I look over in the dugout, when I’m on the bases, they’re constantly cheering and yelling for each other,”



As the team gets set to represent the state of Louisiana in the 11/12u Little League Regionals, the players understand what their dedication means for the town of Sterlington and north Louisiana as a whole.

“It’s such an honor. I’ve never done anything like this, this is my first time, but we just worked so hard to get here, I think the town would be super proud,” said Bea Cerda, a member of the team.

“It gives us a name to know that we have made it this far in what we’re doing,” London Smith, another team member, echoing the point.

The Regionals being on July 24th in Waco, Texas, and can be watched on ESPN+. Playing on TV is something that’s new to the girls and coach Alfaro has already prepped them on what to expect.



“We’ve talked a little bit about etiquette. Keeping things civil. Don’t be crazy, don’t act crazy. But at the same time I don’t want to take away their energy or their fun for each other so I still want them to be themselves but respectful,” coach said, while here players were dancing on camera.



As for the players, they understand that playing on TV comes with some extra responsibility and they need to stay in the moment.

“I feel like it’s going to really impact how think of ourselves and how we hold each other. Like we know that we’ve made it this far,” said Alexa Blackwell, another member of the team.

Sterlington will square off with Colorado on July 24th in Waco, Texas. That game can be found on ESPN+ starting at 2pm central time.