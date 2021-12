MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--The state of Louisiana is banning deer feeding in two parishes starting on December sixth. Both hunters and biologist that say they believe the ban is being implemented to keep deer safe.

Due to a deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease Louisiana is banning deer feeding and baiting in Morehouse and Union Parish. Biologist supervisor for the department of wildlife and fisheries john hanks says baiting can cause deer to spread illnesses to one another.

John Hanks, “Anytime that you bait or feed animals it gathers them together and concentrates them in higher numbers and the more contact that those deer have the more likely they are to spread any disease that might be there."