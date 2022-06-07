WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Deputies sponsor their annual Stay on Court Not In Court tennis clinic! Monday, June 6, 2022 – Thursday, June 9, 2022. This is free to the public and for kids kindergarten through 12th grade.

This stay on the court not in court tennis clinic started several years ago by City Court Judge Ann Mclntyre, who had a passion for tennis and for the kids in her community to have an outlet during the summer.

The purpose of the clinic is for kids to build a relationship with law enforcement and for them to give kids in the community guidance within their early stages of life. By doing this, it will allow kids to build a work ethic that will prepare them for the future.