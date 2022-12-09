MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recently celebrated the creation of The Michael C. Echols Superior Graduate Scholarship Endowment, donated by Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols. The $100,000 endowment will provide financial assistance to a ULM student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree.

I’m hopeful this gift will provide opportunity for those working towards a professional degree to make getting the degree more affordable, to retain and attract more highly trained individuals in our region, and to support students in need. It’s an honor to see such bright individuals benefiting our area in business from this annual scholarship. I plan to continue to support ULM through various giving programs as ULM is an important part of the success of the future of Northeast Louisiana.

Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols