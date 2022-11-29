WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather.

All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel should remain on duty, report for duty, or who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

Office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.