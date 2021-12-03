State of Louisiana bans deer baiting in Union and Morehouse Parish

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The state of Louisiana is banning deer feeding in two parishes starting on December sixth. Both hunters and biologist that say they believe the ban is being implemented to keep deer safe.

Due to a deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease Louisiana is banning deer feeding and baiting in Morehouse and Union Parish. Biologist supervisor for the department of wildlife and fisheries john hanks says baiting can cause deer to spread illnesses to one another.



John Hanks, “Anytime that you bait or feed animals it gathers them together and concentrates them in higher numbers and the more contact that those deer have the more likely they are to spread any disease that might be there.”

Chief Operating Officer of Simmons Sporting Goods Hunter Simmons says hunting will be difficult without being allowed to bait deer , but the ban will prove to be beneficial in the future.



Hunter Simmons,” Long term we got to protect the deer herd , it’s devastating the deer herd , we got to make sure that we have deer to hunt in the future for our kids and hopefully this is a short term and we can get back to feeding next year.”



The state has yet to decide when the ban will end. We Will keep you updated with this story on air and online.