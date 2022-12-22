MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately.

Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is designated as a point of contact. The declaration will remain for 30 days unless terminated sooner or extended.