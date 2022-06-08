MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 16, 2022, from 4 PM to 6 PM, State Farm will be celebrating its 100th birthday party in the Forsythe Bandstand Area.
There will be food, fun, and live entertainment provided by Mike McKenzie.
Photo courtesy of State Farm