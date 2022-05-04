JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is spending money to try to alleviate a logjam of court cases in and around the capital city of Jackson.

They say it’s a response to increased crime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinds County has more than 2,700 open court cases.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, center, stands with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, and a delegation of Hinds County legislators, supervisors, lawmen, and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, second from right, stands with a delegation of Hinds County legislators, supervisors, lawmen and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., right, and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A Capitol Police supervisor drives past the Mississippi Coliseum on the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson addressed the issue of crime in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), an area in downtown Jackson, that includes the State Capitol Building complex as well as a high concentration of state facilities and publicly-owned properties, during a Wednesday news conference. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson quotes from the Bible as he speaks to reporters about crime in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), an area in downtown Jackson, that includes the State Capitol Building complex as well as a high concentration of state facilities and publicly-owned properties, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, stands with a delegation of Hinds County legislators, supervisors, lawmen and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., stands with a delegation of state elected officials, Hinds County legislators, supervisors, and lawmen, and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, stands with state elected officials, Hinds County legislators, supervisors, and other lawmen, and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

City of Jackson, Miss., Police Chief James Davis, speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, stands with a delegation of Hinds County legislators, supervisors, lawmen and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Legislators budgeted money for additional staff at the Hinds County district attorney’s office, and for additional public defenders and temporary special judges. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson held his own news conference Wednesday to denounce crime in Jackson.

A barrage of gunfire happened Saturday night during a crawfish festival that the Department of Agriculture was hosting on the state fairgrounds.