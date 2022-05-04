JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is spending money to try to alleviate a logjam of court cases in and around the capital city of Jackson.
They say it’s a response to increased crime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinds County has more than 2,700 open court cases.
Legislators budgeted money for additional staff at the Hinds County district attorney’s office, and for additional public defenders and temporary special judges. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson held his own news conference Wednesday to denounce crime in Jackson.
A barrage of gunfire happened Saturday night during a crawfish festival that the Department of Agriculture was hosting on the state fairgrounds.