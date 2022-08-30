STAR CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is investigating an incident which involves a Star City police officer physically restraining a teen.

On July 15, a Star City officer along with a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Jailer attempted to restrain a 15-year-old girl at the Lincoln County Jail.

According to a report made by a Lincoln County Deputy, Dylan Priest, officers were attempting to secure the girl in a restraint chair when the Star City officer reacted with a “closed fist jab to the girl’s cranium.”

Star City police confirmed that there is an officer currently on leave, but could not confirm additional details as this is an ongoing investigation through state police.

