WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, shortly before 6:40 PM, Arkansas State Police was dispatched to Interstate 40 in reference to a parked vehicle causing traffic in a westbound lane. According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was allegedly armed with a pistol and pointing the firearm at drivers who exited their vehicles.

Charles Ray Skinner Jr.

Once troopers arrived to the scene, they blocked the east and westbound traffic as a safety precaution. Authorities ordered the driver to exit their vehicle and the driver ignored the commands. Troopers requested a armored vehicle and special response team from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The armored truck approached the driver of the vehicle and troopers directed irritant gas into the car. The driver then exited the car and surrendered to authorities.

Troopers then identified the driver as 47-year-old Charles Ray Skinner Jr. Skinner was placed under arrested and transported to the Crittenden County Jail. He was charged with the following: