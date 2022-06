BIENVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 6, 2022, the winner of the Early Bird Prize, Martha Ham, received her prize. Ham received an Exmark 42” Zero-Turn Mower, Echo String Trimmer, Edger, Handheld Blower and Hedge Trimmer, and four years of free engine service courtesy of 3B Outdoor.

Congratulations to Martha Ham!