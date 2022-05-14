MONROE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–The house will remain open from May 14th through May 25th. The owner of West Ouachita cabinets Steve Sturdivant helped build the home and says that he is proud to lend a helping hand to those in need.



Steve Sturdivant, “God has blessed me and my business tremendously, and it’s just awesome to be able to share that blessing, pass it on to the children with the ST. Jude’s organization that really needs the help to heal themselves from cancer it’s just a great feeling to do.”



The winner of the house will be announced on Thursday May 26th.