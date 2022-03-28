SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 28, 2022, it was announced that KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home founder Dr. Donald Mack passed away. Mack was the founder of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway that started in 1991.
Dr. Mack was 90-years-old.
