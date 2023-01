WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congratulations are in order for Northeast Louisiana’s very own St. Frederick junior high school. The Boy’s Basketball team just won states on Saturday, the young men went 4 and 0 in the tournament. After winning three games on Saturday alone coach Derek Lopez and company defeated Linwood charter 40 to 30.

St. Frederick finished the season with a 12 and 1 overall record

Amazing!