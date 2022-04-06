MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to St. Francis Medical Center, its partnering with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency or (LOPA) to honor National Donate Life Month. The medical center has planned the Wall of Heroes and Flag Raising event for Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Anna Gray Noe Park across from the downtown hospital campus located at 309 Jackson Street.

Pictures and stories of organ and tissue donors from St. Francis Medical Center are displayed inside the hospital and is recognized as the ‘Wall of Heroes’. Donor families, first responders, hospital, and LOPA staff will be present for the program to honor 12 additional heroes who gave the ultimate gift of life. After the program, attendees will be asked to pause while the LOPA Donate Life flag is raised near the front entrance of the hospital.

According to the medical center, local, state, and national events like St. Francis Medical Center’s Wall of Heroes and Flag Raising ceremony help to draw awareness for donation and encourage people to become registered donors. Hospitals throughout the state of Louisiana are celebrating National Donate Life Month and will begin a 30-day initiative to raise awareness about the critical need for individuals to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors by participating in flag raising ceremonies, donor drives, and educational outreach programs.

The medical center reported that there are more than 106,000 people on the national transplant waiting list and more than 2,000 of those people are right here in Louisiana. A single donor has the potential to save up to nine lives, restore sight to two people through cornea donation, and enhance the lives of 75 or more people through tissue donation.

To learn more about donation you can visit LOPA’s website or call 1-800-521-GIVE.

LOPA is the only federally-designated organ procurement agency for the state of Louisiana. The agency plays a vital role in educating the medical community and the general public about organ and tissue donation matters, working with families through the donation process, recovering donated organs and tissues and placing the organ and tissues for transplant.

According to the National Donate Life Month website, National Donate Life Month (NDLM) was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

For more information about the St. Francis Medical Center visit their website or Facebook page.