MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, St. Francis Medical Center announced that its Internal Medicine Residency Program earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

I am very proud that St. Francis is investing resources in graduate medical education as another way to invest in our community. Our team, along with our partners at VCOM, have dedicated many months to ensure our program creates an excellent training experience in hopes that many of these physicians will stay in this region after graduation. Dr. Thomas Gullatt, President of St. Francis Medical Center

Medical students will begin applying to the Internal Medicine Residency Program this fall and the inaugural class will begin in July of 2023. The program will last three years for each resident and 15 residents will graduate per class.