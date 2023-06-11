Editor’s note: The headline of this story has been reflected to correct the location of the shooting. We apologize for the error.

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Springfield man was shot and killed in Houma on Sunday, June 11.

Officers with the Hammond Police Department responded to the 800 block of Nashville Avenue after shots were reportedly fired in the area. Police said they found Tykerstien Lusk, 23, lying in the ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the police, a witness identified the suspect as Malik Andrews, 19. A warrant has been issued for one count of first-degree homicide and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (985)-277-5739 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).