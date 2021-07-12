Sports Car Club of America Autocross coming to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Shreveport-based Red River Region of the Sports Car Club of America will be holding its sixth Autocross event of the year on Sunday, July 18th, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.

According to a press release, Autocross is a precision driving competition that pits once car at a time against the clock. The competition involves all types of cars from daily grocery-getters to dedicated race cars.

The goal of the competition is to see how quickly each driver can navigate his/her way around a traffic pylon-marked course without hitting any cones or deviating from the course.

The entry fee is $45 for novices and SCCA members and $55 for experienced non-SCCA members. There’s no charge for non-competitors.

To register early or for more information please visit http://www.rrrscca.org/