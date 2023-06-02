SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal go-kart hit and run.

According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, 30-year-old Jimitri Johnson has been identified as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run that killed Shawn Williams.

Police say on Monday at 9:21 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of St. Vincent Avenue on reports that a go-kart had been struck by a vehicle. Johnson fled on foot and was no longer on the scene.

Arriving officers found the victim in the roadway with serious injuries, and he was pronounced dead at LSU Ochsner Health.

Police determined Williams was traveling northbound in the 3700 block of St Vincent Avenue with another male on a small dirt bike. The dirt bike had a flat tire and pulled to the side of the roadway. Williams turned around and went to assist with the flat tire and was then southbound on St. Vincent Avenue.

Upon reaching his friend on the dirt bike, Williams made a U-turn into the northbound lane and was struck by Johnson who was driving a Pontiac G8.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnson for one count of felony Hit and run.

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of Johnson to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.