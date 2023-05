SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

Police say around 11:15 a.m., two brothers were arguing at a bus stop when one drew a gun and shot the other.

The victim remains in critical condition and the suspect is in custody.

According to online dispatch records, as many as 17 units responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.