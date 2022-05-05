BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader.

Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.

Photo Courtesy: Southern University

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience,” said in a post from the Southern University Athletic Department.

Miller was majoring in agriculture and was a native of Texas, according to Southern University.

“We offer our sincerest prayers and condolences to her family, classmates, teammates, and all who knew and lover her,” a statement released by the University.

The campus says the well-being of their students is one of their highest priorities and counseling services will be available to all students at the University Counseling Center.