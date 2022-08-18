EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best and worst states to live in.

According to its findings, Arkansas is ranked 4th worst based on livability, housing cost and income growth to education rates and the quality of hospitals.

2022’s Best States to Live in

South Arkansas residents chimed in on this controversial topic.

“That’s terrible because I have lived here my entire life. My family is from here. My wife and I both live here and our kids go here. That’s not good,” explains Will Smith.

Anthony Oguinn said, “Every other place, you see homeless people in Arkansas and that’s part of the biggest problem that we are having in Arkansas.”

“There’s lots of great views in Arkansas, lots to love about Arkansas. I love my hometown, El Dorado. There are so many great places to travel to and so many great places to see,” said Ali Brumley.

Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York were named the top three states to live in this year. Trio states, Louisiana, Alaska, and Mississippi finished behind Arkansas.

