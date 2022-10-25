EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.

According to the University of Arkansas’ 2022 Voter Guide, ballot issue three is the proposed amendment to create the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. If passed, the government may never burden a person’s freedom of religion except under rare circumstances.

For El Dorado Native Caleb Burger, he felt it was necessary to research the initiatives to get a thorough understanding before going to cast his vote.

“I read the amendment and did some research. I felt the verbiage was kind of vague. If one person or group’s rights adversely affect another, how is that handled? It didn’t define the word burden…”

“Without that understanding, I felt like I couldn’t support that,” explains Burger.

For El Dorado resident O’Dell Carr, he feels every citizen in the United States has a right to freedom of religion and that should not be restricted by local or state government.

“I would not want my freedom to practice my religion to be restricted by any entity.”

