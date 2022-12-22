EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized.

John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or burst pipes. “Most of your pipes don’t need to be exposed. If they are, they need to have some insulation on them when freezing temperatures come.”

Many plumbing companies see an uptick in customers calling for pipe repairs during this time of the year.

“Right when freezing weather comes in… customers call wanting to insulate pipes, get faucet covers and want to know what to do for freezing temperatures and how to protect their pipes to keep from bursting and calling a plumber.”

Desso adding the importance of acting fast before it’s too late…

“Last minute… try to keep your water flowing, keep your house warm, open the cabinet doors under the kitchen and bathroom sink… Make sure your hot water heater is warm, covered and protected.”