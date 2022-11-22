UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?

Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the last sixteen years. He plans to take this time to relax and get involved in volunteering for local organizations in need.

“Take some time off, relax and then I’m going to probably do some volunteer work,” said Neal.

While in office, Neal along with council members has accomplished a lot for the town.

“Police protection, fire protection, water and sewer. So far we’ve had all of that. I just enjoyed every bit of it. I love living here and I love the people here,” explained Neal.

Veronica Smith-Creer made history when she was elected Mayor of El Dorado almost four years ago.

“I am the first woman and the first person of color to be elected to this office in the city of El Dorado and hopefully I will not be the last,” said Creer.

Creer shares her future plans of publishing a few children’s books as well as focusing on other business ventures and spending more time with her immediate family.