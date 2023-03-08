UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Arkansas is one of the many states taking part in unwinding continuous Medicaid, which is expected to decrease Medicaid rolls of more than one million citizens.

During the pandemic, enrollment in Medicaid grew by more than 25 percent as a result of a congressionally created requirement that states keep people continuously covered in exchange for extra federal funding.

“The federal government offered states more money to have continuous Medicaid coverage. So the people that were able to get out in 2020, never had to reapply and never checked their eligibility again,” explains Holly Monroe, Director at Interfaith Clinic in El Dorado.

Health officials are encouraging South Arkansas users to act fast before it’s too late.

“People who have Medicaid now that are not going to be able to re-enroll, it’s going to be a huge financial burden on them,” added Monroe.

To avoid having a financial burden, current users should respond immediately by calling the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) to check and see if they are still eligible to receive benefits.

The Medicaid unwinding process is set to expire on May 11, 2023.

If you need additional guidance from local health officials, reach out to Interfaith Clinic in El Dorado for assistance at (870) 864-8010.