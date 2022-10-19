EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The year 1984 marked a special day for South Arkansas parents Phil and Jody Pinckard as they welcomed their son Mark Wesley Pinckard into the world. At eighteen years old, Mark’s life was cut short after an unexpected car crash claimed his life.

Although it was a tragedy for the family to experience, life was extended for many individuals who received Mark’s organs.

“I was washed over with a witness from the Holy Spirit of God. The strongest that I had ever felt in my life because it confirmed to us that we were doing precisely what Mark wanted us to do,” explains father, Phil Pinckard.

The Pinckards continue sharing Mark’s story to raise awareness for the nationwide need for organ donors.

According to statistics from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, there are 105,800 people on the national transplant waiting list, and another person is added every nine minutes. Seventeen people in the U.S. die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Only 45% of Americans are registered organ donors, according to the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA), which is an organ procurement agency in Arkansas.

The Pinckard family is seeking the community’s support to help sponsor their son’s floragraph, a portrait created with floral materials, which will go on the Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 2, 2022. The Pinckard family is asking the community for help. They are hoping to raise at least $12,000 over the next few months to complete Mark’s floragraph and cover travel expenses.

To donate funds for Mark’s floragraph, visit here.

To learn more about becoming an organ, eye or tissue donor, visit the link here.

For more information about the Rose Parade, click here.